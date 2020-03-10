Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.18. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,448. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $61,583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,735,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 160,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 32,728 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

