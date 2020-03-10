Arqma Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $13,581.11 and approximately $131.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,926.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.90 or 0.02547248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.03424585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00633451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00693832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00086067 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00525628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,977,135 coins and its circulating supply is 3,932,591 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

