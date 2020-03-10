Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($1.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Ascena Retail Group updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,452. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. Ascena Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

