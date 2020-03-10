Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Ascential (LON:ASCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 470 ($6.18). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASCL. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective (down from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ascential to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ascential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.60 ($5.76).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 281.20 ($3.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.57. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter bought 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

