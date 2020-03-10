ASOS’s (ASC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,580 ($47.09).

Shares of LON:ASC traded down GBX 344 ($4.53) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,388 ($31.41). 441,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,148.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,002.01.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton purchased 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

