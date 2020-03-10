AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 19,174 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $446,754.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,460,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,319,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 19,189 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $447,295.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,898.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,983 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMK stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.