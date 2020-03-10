Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $407,750. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

