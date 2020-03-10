Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Purchases $499,640.02 in Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 13,211 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 503,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AGO stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,971. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGO. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $74,818,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $7,224,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

