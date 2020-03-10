At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $397.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.65 million.At Home Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.57 EPS.

Shares of HOME opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $280.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Several research analysts have commented on HOME shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of At Home Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research reissued an underperform rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.64.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

