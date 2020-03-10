ATBCoin (ATB) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $51,910.38 and approximately $40,122.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,908.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.47 or 0.03419877 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00763898 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

