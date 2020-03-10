ATC Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 110.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $11,341.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00636675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009160 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 378,959,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

