Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.20 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.85. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.67.

TSE ATH remained flat at $C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.93 million and a PE ratio of 0.45.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

