Atheios (ATH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $6,392.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

