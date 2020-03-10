ATLANT (ATL) Trading 39.1% Lower This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $790,910.84 and $84.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.97 or 0.02519731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00213823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

