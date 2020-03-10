Atlas Protocol Market Cap Reaches $7.17 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $414,228.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02505747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00214625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

