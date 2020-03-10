Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,006.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001939 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $962,347.88 and $6,006.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.02507209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00213061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,258,654 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

