AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

NYSE:T opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $265.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.