Auctus (AUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $256,438.27

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Auctus has a market capitalization of $256,438.27 and approximately $6,126.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.02517385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00214814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00125503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,536,915 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.