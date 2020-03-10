Aurora Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and $1.31 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00482579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.29 or 0.06411170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00057332 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030979 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.