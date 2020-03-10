AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATDRY. UBS Group upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.79.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

