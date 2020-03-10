Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,270 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 417,816 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $32,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,169 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

ADSK traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $161.22. 264,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,912. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 167.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.