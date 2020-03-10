Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,318,249 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of Autohome stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.