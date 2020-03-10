Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of AUTL opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $331.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,258.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

