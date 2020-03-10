Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.68. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 7,424.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 145,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,123. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Avaya has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

