Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATXI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 113,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,503. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, Director Neil Herskowitz bought 10,000 shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $132,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

