Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. Avid Technology’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a P/E ratio of -122.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

