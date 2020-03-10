Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,211,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,268 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 13.90% of Axcella Health worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,257.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 17,465 shares of company stock valued at $69,689 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Axcella Health Inc has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Axcella Health Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.