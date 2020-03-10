Axe Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00005384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001186 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.