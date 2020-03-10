AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. AxoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AXGN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. 473,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,735. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $474.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 93.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

