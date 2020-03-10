Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,233.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

BABA stock opened at $194.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.