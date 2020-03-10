Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura reduced their target price on Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

NYSE TGT opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

