B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 700,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$4,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,321,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,233,295.65.

TSE BTO traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.49. 2,377,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.84.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

