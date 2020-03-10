Baader Bank Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €590.00 Price Target

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €590.00 ($686.05) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) price target on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rational currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €639.10 ($743.14).

Shares of Rational stock traded down €47.50 ($55.23) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €531.50 ($618.02). 113,111 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €659.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €673.19. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

