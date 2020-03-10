Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (ASX:BTI) Insider Acquires A$54,615.00 in Stock

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (ASX:BTI) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold bought 55,000 shares of Bailador Technology Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,615.00 ($38,734.04).

Shares of BTI stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$0.90 ($0.64). 55,800 shares of the company were exchanged. Bailador Technology Investments Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.76 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.23 ($0.87). The company has a market cap of $108.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.01.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Bailador Technology Investments Company Profile

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet and the Information technology sector with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

