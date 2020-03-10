Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) CEO Michael A. Ewald Acquires 12,000 Shares

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 12,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,769 shares in the company, valued at $817,805.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 486,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $890.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 252,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

