Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

BTN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,119.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 124,942 shares of company stock valued at $400,841 over the last three months.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

