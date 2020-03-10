Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.47. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 75.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

