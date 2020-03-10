Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,513 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 517,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,899,812. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.