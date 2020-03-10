BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.06

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BDORY stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,717. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.