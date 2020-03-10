Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.11% of Bancorp worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 379,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Bancorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 52,866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bancorp by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 99,307 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $637.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

