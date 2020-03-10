Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

