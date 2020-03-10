Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,113.69 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $924.25 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,072.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,127.14. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,225.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.47.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.