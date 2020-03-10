Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.15 Million Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Pluralsight worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 105.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $703,478.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,928 shares of company stock worth $1,464,328. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.92. Pluralsight Inc has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

PS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.