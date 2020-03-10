Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Director Philip Orsino Purchases 13,000 Shares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Director Philip Orsino purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,501,000.

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,679. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.52. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$71.77 and a one year high of C$106.51. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.17.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

