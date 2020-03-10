Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $25,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,399,000 after buying an additional 486,635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 186,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,769,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,082,000 after purchasing an additional 316,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

BNS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. 164,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,585. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.