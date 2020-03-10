BANKEX (BKX) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $633,808.27 and $23,309.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Simex, Upbit and Hotbit. During the last seven days, BANKEX has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00051223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00482109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.85 or 0.06434078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057425 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031087 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012553 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003740 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,250,895 tokens. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

