Barclays Cuts Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 520

Network International (LON:NETW) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

NETW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 657 ($8.64).

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 417.50 ($5.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 592.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 572.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 0.29.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

