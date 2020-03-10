Barclays PLC Acquires 5,814 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Saul Centers worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 964,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Saul Centers by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 104,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Saul Centers by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BFS stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Saul Centers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.02.

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

