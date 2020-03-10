Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 26,130 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,047.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,123,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

