Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signition LP grew its stake in BRP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BRP by 245.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.02.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. BRP Inc has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

